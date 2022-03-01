SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Trading Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. 246,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

In other news, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 38,900 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.07, for a total transaction of C$430,502.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,010,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,178,399.02. Also, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$993,961.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,900 shares of company stock worth $643,002.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

