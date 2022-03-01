SkyHub Coin Price Tops $0.0167 (SHB)

SkyHub Coin (CURRENCY:SHB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One SkyHub Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. SkyHub Coin has a market cap of $10,772.19 and $42.00 worth of SkyHub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SkyHub Coin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00197356 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00025935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00346715 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00055869 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

SkyHub Coin Profile

SHB uses the hashing algorithm. SkyHub Coin’s total supply is 643,413 coins. SkyHub Coin’s official website is skyhubcoin.com . SkyHub Coin’s official Twitter account is @Skyhubcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SkyHub is a blockchain-powered marketplace of services for the online booking industry. SkyHub project’s unique business model is designed to bridge the gap between online travel agency and a traditional travel agency by creating a trusted platform with a bustling ecosystem of active and satisfied users and by providing a convenient online booking capability, as well as a 24/7 support in multiple countries and in multiple languages. SkyHub platform will act as an intermediary and escrow agent by leveraging company owned and operated contact centers located worldwide. Travelers around the world can find and book their perfect trip on the website, mobile, and tablet apps. SkyHub’s payment system is designed to provide easy, instantaneous, secure, payment options. “

