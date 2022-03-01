SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) CFO Steven Mcgarry Sells 22,834 Shares

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Mcgarry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of SLM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,778,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,267. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in SLM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in SLM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 343,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SLM by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

