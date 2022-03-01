Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,379,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.24.

NYSE SNOW traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.77. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total value of $4,132,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,788,799 shares of company stock worth $616,684,106. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

