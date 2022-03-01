Snowflake (SNOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Snowflake to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Snowflake to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNOW opened at $265.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.77. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.24.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,788,799 shares of company stock worth $616,684,106. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

