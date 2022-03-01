Somerset Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 234,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $163.40. 186,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,209,823. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $429.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

