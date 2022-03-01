Somerset Trust Co Buys 340 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 89,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $472.93. 25,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,319. The company has a fifty day moving average of $477.29 and a 200 day moving average of $449.46. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $332.67 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.