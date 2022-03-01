SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $4.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.57. 252,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,918,744. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $305.68 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.35.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.