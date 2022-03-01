Spence Asset Management Acquires 1,001 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 918.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,188,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 132,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,035,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.16. 71,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,058,921. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

