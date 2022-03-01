Spence Asset Management Has $1.57 Million Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Spence Asset Management lessened its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises about 0.4% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,205,000.

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.02. 1,535,751 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.43. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

