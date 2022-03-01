Stephen Paul Koch Sells 24,474 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.67 and a fifty-two week high of $194.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after buying an additional 364,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after buying an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,163,000 after buying an additional 421,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,273,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,417,000 after buying an additional 36,689 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

