StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.