StockNews.com Upgrades CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to “Hold”

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTMX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CTMX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 648,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.53. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,697 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 977,587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,269,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 400,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,420,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.