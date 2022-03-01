StockNews.com Upgrades CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to “Hold”

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTMX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.
Shares of CTMX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 648,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.53. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $10.05.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
