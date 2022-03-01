Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 357.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on INN. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

INN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,994. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,691 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth $674,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

