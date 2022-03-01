Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.070-$7.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.270 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.43.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.49. The stock had a trading volume of 659,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,460. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.60.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.