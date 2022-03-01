Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Trading Down 4.7%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50.

About Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMYF)

Suncorp Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth, and insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Banking and Wealth; Suncorp New Zealand; and Corporate. The Insurance segment include design, manufacture and delivery of general and life insurance products and services.

