Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.67 Million

Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) to post $172.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.80 million and the highest is $180.49 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $50.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 241%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $872.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $817.70 million to $952.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $977.75 million, with estimates ranging from $905.03 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,161,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,990,000 after acquiring an additional 610,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,318,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,311,000 after acquiring an additional 572,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,259,000 after acquiring an additional 548,458 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,040. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

