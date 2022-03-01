SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $3.52 on Top Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00008138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $447.43 million and $180.18 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00034685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00106275 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 240,664,833 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

