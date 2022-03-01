Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 90 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) has been given a CHF 90 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SREN. UBS Group set a CHF 87 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a CHF 98 price target on Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 96 price target on Swiss Re in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 110 price target on Swiss Re in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 103 price target on Swiss Re in a report on Monday.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.