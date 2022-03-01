Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.62

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001412 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $391.87 million and approximately $53.79 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.68 or 0.00257512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001066 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 634,047,678 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

