Tadpole Finance Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $26,574.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.02 or 0.00013560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.59 or 0.06632295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,222.71 or 0.99605713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

