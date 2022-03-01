TalkTalk Telecom Group (OTCMKTS:TLKTF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TLKTF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides telecommunications services to consumers and business to business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers fiber, broadband, landline, TV, and mobile services under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. Its products include HomeSafe, a home filtering service for residential customers; WorkSafe that provides protection for internet devices to business customers; SuperSafe, which offers protection from viruses and malwares; CallSafe, a security feature that screens inbound calls; and TalkSafe, a way of identifying a customer when they call using their voice.

