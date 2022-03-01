Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a C$35.00 price target (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.90.

TECK.B opened at C$45.64 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$21.86 and a one year high of C$47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.34 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

