Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a C$35.00 price target (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.90.

TECK.B opened at C$45.64 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$21.86 and a one year high of C$47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.34 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.