The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells $82,055.27 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $267,782.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.86. 1,403,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,744. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 298,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 97,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

