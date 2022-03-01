The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.29. 72,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,994,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.99 and a 200-day moving average of $150.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

