The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lifted by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 83,671 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 37,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 58,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,369,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

