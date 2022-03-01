Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$139.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up C$1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$129.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,857. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$137.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$143.84. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$107.66 and a one year high of C$156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$63.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

