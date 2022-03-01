Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$117.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cormark from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.55.

Shares of TSE:TD traded down C$3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$98.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,255. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$77.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

