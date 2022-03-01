TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,250%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransAlta.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at $4,301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 237,076 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 464,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.17. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.29%.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants.

