Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Transocean alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,716 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 105,395 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 7,266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,193,671 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 1,177,466 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 168,700 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Transocean by 405.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 698,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

RIG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,423,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,065,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.11. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.