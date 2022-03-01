Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 108 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,849,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.58. 1,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,272. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.88 and a 1 year high of $250.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

