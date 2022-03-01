Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.42. The company had a trading volume of 322,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,879,914. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.95. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $190.22 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $572.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

