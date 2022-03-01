Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after buying an additional 818,407 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after acquiring an additional 613,401 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,030,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,089,000 after acquiring an additional 305,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

