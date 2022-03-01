Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 478,388 shares.The stock last traded at $14.43 and had previously closed at $14.88.

Several analysts recently commented on TCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $6,672,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $51,769,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $86,110,000.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

