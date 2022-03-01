Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $966.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $966.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $986.40 million and the lowest is $953.12 million. Trimble reported sales of $886.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Trimble by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 472.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average of $83.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

