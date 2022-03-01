Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,815,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,438,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,357,000 after acquiring an additional 594,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,794,000 after acquiring an additional 78,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.94. 41,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,255. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.09. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,784 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

