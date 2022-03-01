Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of AWK traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $149.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.68. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

