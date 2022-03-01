Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives $38.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

TUWOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Tullow Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.06) to GBX 77 ($1.03) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY remained flat at $$0.33 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,139. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.