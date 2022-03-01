UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) Shares Up 3%

Shares of UltraTech Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:UCLQF – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $103.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $100.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60.
About UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UltraTech Cement (UCLQF)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for UltraTech Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UltraTech Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.