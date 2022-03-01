United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Reduced by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after buying an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.22. 10,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,052. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.55 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

