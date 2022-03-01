United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Therapeutics reported dismal fourth-quarter results, missing estimates on both counts. However, demand for United Therapeutics' treprostinil medicines, Remodulin, Tyvaso and Orenitram is strong despite generic concerns and competitive pressure. Its newly launched expanded indications for Orenitram and Tyvaso and pipeline have the potential to drive long-term growth. The company is progressing rapidly toward its goal of 6,000 patients on Tyvaso therapy by 2022. However, competition in the PAH market is increasing. Importantly, though United Therapeutics is a leader in PAH, lack of product as well as pipeline diversification beyond PAH is a concern. The potential impact of Remodulin generics is also a concern. The CRL to Tyvaso DPI NDA also delayed the therapy’s approval.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,451. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.20. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $155.71 and a 12 month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $623,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $1,213,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,663,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

