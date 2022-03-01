UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s 9th Largest Position

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,332 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $471.81. 47,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $332.67 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $443.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $477.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.