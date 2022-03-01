Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Univar Solutions stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $31.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $466,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,968 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth $82,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

