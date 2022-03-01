Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 445 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,621 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.28. 59,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,536,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.15. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

