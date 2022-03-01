Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.27. 126,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,919. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.31. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

