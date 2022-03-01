Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,040 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.10. 56,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.78.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

