Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.83. 118,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

