Veeva Systems (VEEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $229.05 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $199.41 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.66 and a 200-day moving average of $277.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,267,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.17.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

