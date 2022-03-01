VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 33%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares dropped 33% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 134,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,031,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

VEON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get VEON alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $787.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.34, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VEON by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321,205 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in VEON by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in VEON by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,876 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in VEON by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 550,053 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in VEON by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.