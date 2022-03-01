VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 33%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares dropped 33% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 134,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,031,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
VEON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $787.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.34, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.
VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
