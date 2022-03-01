Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Vera Bradley reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 319,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,929. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.79. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.